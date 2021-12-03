SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One person was arrested after Salem Police found a suitcase in a car that contained a body.

According to Salem Police, officers responded Thursday morning to the Claxter Court Apartments in north Salem after someone reported seeing a person move a large suitcase from an apartment into a vehicle trunk in the parking lot, the Statesman Journal reported.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle belonging to Richard Flennory, 59, a resident of the apartments who hadn’t been seen in several days.

Police found the suitcase in the trunk and Flennory’s body inside. Two individuals were found living in Flennory’s apartment and one was arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said

The state medical examiner’s office did an autopsy and determined no foul play in Flennory’s death, police said. Flennory had health issues that may have contributed to his death, according to police.

Police said when the individual found Flennory dead, he put him in the suitcase and the trunk to avoid a police visit. The person who moved Flennory’s body was charged with abuse of a corpse.