WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of two people southwest of Wasilla.

Troopers on Sunday revealed few details but said a female and a male were found off Knick Knack Mud Shack Road, which connects to Knik-Goose Bay Road.

Names and ages of the people who died were not immediately released.

Troopers say their investigation in ongoing and people with information should call their dispatcher.