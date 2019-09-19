TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska (AP) — The body of a southwest Alaska man has been recovered from the Kuskokwim River.

Alaska State Troopers say the remains of 29-year-old Patrick Nick of Tuntutuliak (toon-too-TOO-lee-ak) were found Monday by a boater near the site where searchers found Nick’s boat overturned on Sept. 5.

Troopers in Bethel at about 12:45 a.m. Sept. 4 received a report that Nick’s 20-foot riverboat was taking on water upstream of his village.

The Coast Guard joined local searchers looking for Nick.

Searchers a day later found his overturned boat in deep water upstream of Tuntutuliak.

Tuntutuliak is 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Bethel and 440 miles (708 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.