RICHARDTON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota State Patrol says a 71-year-old Bismarck man is dead after crashing his pickup on Interstate 94 in Stark County.

The patrol says the man was driving a Ford Ranger east on the interstate on his way to Bismarck from Rapid City, South Dakota, when he crashed early Sunday near Richardton in western North Dakota.

Authorities say the driver was killed when he lost control and the pickup rolled. A 46-year-old woman from Anchorage, Alaska, who was a passenger was injured and taken to a Dickinson hospital.