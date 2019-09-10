PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the agency plans to start tracking pronghorn antelope to learn more about the species and identify migration patterns in southeast Oregon.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports during the last week of September, wildlife biologists working with federal agencies will capture and attach radio collar tracking devices to 155 pronghorn antelope.

Ungulate species coordinator Don Whittaker says state police aircraft will look for groups of pronghorn and then a contractor will use helicopters to capture and deploy GPS radio collars.

Fish and Wildlife will track the antelope in connection with a U.S. Interior Department program that aims to improve habitat quality in western big game winter range and migration corridors.

The project comes after the archery deer and elk seasons but before the rifle deer season starts Sept. 28.