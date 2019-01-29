SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Making it easier for Oregonians to get outdoors and finding a way to pay for search and rescue efforts are the focus of two bills introduced early in the Oregon Legislature.

The Statesman Journal reports Senate Bill 448 would study the creation of an “Oregon Outdoors Pass” while House Bill 2503 examines how Oregon might finance cash-strapped search and rescue programs.

The idea behind a new outdoors pass would be bringing the state’s myriad of passes, permits and licenses under one simplified system.