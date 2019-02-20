PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A proposed bill would require Oregon school districts to teach students about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide.

KGW-TV reports the bill, which the Senate Committee on Education is debating this week, requires the curriculum to “enable students to evaluate the morality of the Holocaust, genocide and similar acts of mass violence and to reflect on the causes of related historical events.”

The bill’s aim is to “develop students’ respect for cultural diversity and help students gain insight into the importance of the protection of international human rights for all people.”

Lake Oswego student Claire Sarnowski spoke at Holocaust survivor Alter Wiener’s memorial about her friendship with Wiener, and their effort to work to get a bill requiring Holocaust education passed in the Oregon Legislature.

If passed, the bill would take effect during the 2020-21 school year.

