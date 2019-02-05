BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that will for the first time in 16 years raise the assessment private forest owners pay the state to make sure logging is done in a sustainable way and in compliance with Idaho laws is headed to the Senate.
The House voted 45-25 on Tuesday to OK the legislation put forward by the Idaho Department of Lands.
Department officials say the state is close to running out of money for activities involving the state’s Forest Practices Act.
The state is asking lawmakers to raise the cap on the assessment, which is set in Idaho code, from 10 cents to 20 cents per acre (.4 hectare).
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle’s first snow of the year wreaks havoc on traffic, cancels schools and flights WATCH
- Seattle's first snow of the season sticks around, closing schools again WATCH
- Live updates on school delays, traffic, outages from Seattle area's snowy Monday WATCH
- Low traffic means an easy launch of the Highway 99 tunnel under Seattle
- Sheriff’s use of courtroom camera to view juror’s notebook, lawyer’s notes sparks dismissal of criminal case
If the cap is increased, the Lands Department will recommend that the five-member Idaho Land Board boost the assessment from 10 cents to 13 cents an acre.