BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s House has approved a bill intended to promote government transparency by exempting public records requests from a sales tax on top of copying and other fees.
The House passed the bill with a 67-0 vote on Monday.
Officials say the change clarifies existing law.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
