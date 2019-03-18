BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would legalize hemp by aligning Idaho state law with the federal Farm Bill has passed the House.
The Post Register reports the bill passed overwhelmingly on Monday, with only seven lawmakers voting in opposition.
Republican Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy of Genesee is one of the co-sponsors of the bill. She says the bill supports the free market and is not an effort to legalize marijuana.
Co-sponsor Rep. Dorothy Moon, a Republican from Stanley, says the legislative budget-writing committee has already approved funding for hemp-testing equipment for Idaho State Police, so that they will be able to tell the difference between hemp and marijuana.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle's upzones were a yearslong fight, and could be ‘just the tip of the iceberg'
- What are the most common reasons people are homeless in Seattle?
- Capitol Hill homeowners say Eastlake upzone would ruin views of Lake Union VIEW
- ‘It’s shaping up to be pretty darn nice’: Seattle's temperatures could hit 70s this week
- Seattle-area forecast: Clear skies, warm temps and a 'Full Worm Supermoon' on first day of spring
The bill now heads to the Senate.
___
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com