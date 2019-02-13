BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to keep operating an Idaho board that pays a federal agency to kill wolves that attack livestock and elk is going to the full House.
The House Resources and Conservation Committee voted along party lines on Wednesday to move ahead with legislation to repeal a section of Idaho law that would end the five-year-run of the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board.
Board member Carl Rey in making the request told lawmakers that the number of complaints about wolves killing livestock is increasing.
Several Republicans on the committee said the board needed to be more aggressive in killing wolves. Democrats questioned why the board didn’t include non-lethal methods.
The legislation has already passed the Senate.
Gov. Brad Little in his budget has asked the Legislature to approve $200,000 in fiscal year 2020 for the board.