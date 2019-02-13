BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to compensate Idaho farmers and ranchers for damage caused by elk, deer, antelope and moose to irrigation equipment and ground planted with seeds has cleared the House.

Representatives voted 68-0 on Wednesday to send the legislation to the Senate.

The proposed law would cost the Idaho Department of Fish and Game about $150,000 annually.

Republican Rep. Fred Wood of Burley told fellow lawmakers that farmers and ranchers will be able to get money for both parts and labor for damage to irrigation equipment.

Wood says wildlife populations are growing and causing problems for farmers and ranchers.