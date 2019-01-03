FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Two U.S. senators have proposed legislation that would give federal aid to help Alaska residents and others across county to replace inefficient wood stoves.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Delaware Democratic Sen. Tom Carper introduced the bill last month that would create a grant program through the Environmental Protection Agency to help people purchase clean-burning heaters.

Murkowski said in a statement that the measure aims to reduce emissions by providing “families with a cost-effective way to transition to appliances built with the most innovative wood-burning technologies.”

The measure would authorize $75 million for each fiscal year through 2024 for the grant program.

