BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to increase penalties for a person who attacks an Idaho Parks and Recreation employee authorized to enforce state laws is heading to Gov. Brad Little.

The House voted 37-28 on Thursday to approve the change to make the punishment for assaulting an Idaho parks compliance enforcement officer the same as assaulting police officers, public defenders, correctional officers, firefighter and others.

Republican Sen. Dan Johnson says a parks employee was attacked in Hells Gate State Park last year, but a judge dismissed the case because the charges were filed under an Idaho code that doesn’t include parks employees.

If Little signs the bill, attacking a parks enforcement officer with the intent to commit a serious felony could result in a 25-year prison sentence.

The bill passed the Senate in February.