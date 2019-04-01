BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation requiring motorists to slow down and move over when approaching tow trucks and maintenance vehicles parked along roadways with lights flashing has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

Little late last week signed the law that also requires motorists to slow down and move over when approaching a parked passenger vehicle with emergency hazard lights activated.

The law already applies to police vehicles and other emergency responder vehicles.

Backers say the additions are needed because of motorists colliding with tow trucks and other non-emergency vehicles that have stopped along roadways.

The bill passed the House 55-14 in February and the Senate 32-0 in March.