BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to designate a roadway that crosses southern Idaho as the Idaho Medal of Honor Highway is headed to the governor.
The Senate on Monday voted 35-0 to send to Gov. Brad Little the legislation for U.S. Highway 20 that has already passed the House.
Backers say Idaho’s portion will be part of a larger plan to have the entire highway that begins in Newport, Oregon, and ends in Boston, Massachusetts, receive the designation.
In Idaho, the highway starts near Parma and ends on Targhee Pass where it enters Montana.
The estimated cost to the state is expected to be less than $30,000.