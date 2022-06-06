PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Natalie K. Wight to serve as U.S. Attorney for Oregon.

Wight has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Oregon since 2012.

She previously worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Northern California and as an attorney at the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 2003 to 2008.

Wight was one of five U.S. Attorneys nominated Monday in states including South Carolina, Wisconsin, Colorado and California.

She must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Former U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams stepped down in 2021 after six years in the post.