WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A bicyclist died after a weekend collision with a sport utility vehicle outside Wasilla.

Alaska State Troopers say the crash occurred Friday night at an intersection on Vine Road west of the city.

The bicyclist’s name was not been released immediately because next of kin had not been notified.

Troopers say a responding officer attempted CPR at the scene until emergency medical responders arrived and took over. The man died about 20 minutes after troopers arrived at the crash scene.

The 41-year-old SUV driver was taken into custody on a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of probation on an original charge of violating a protective order.