BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Officials in a western Alaska city have been given the go-ahead to apply for a state public transit grant despite missing the deadline.

KYUK-AM reports the Bethel City Council voted Tuesday to apply for the $300,000 grant after residents warned that the city’s bus service would stop in June 2020 if action is not taken.

The grant application was due to the state Department of Transportation on Dec. 17. The grant requires a city match of $80,000.

The state grant would fund a new bus, a full-time transit manager, and a part-time and full-time driver.

Tundra Women’s Coalition Executive Director Eileen Arnold urged the council to apply, saying the bus system is vital for people who cannot afford a cab ride or cannot walk long distances in subzero temperatures.

