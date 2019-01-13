BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The owner of a marijuana store in Anchorage has cleared the first hurdle in his goal to open the first cannabis shop in a western Alaska city.
KYUK-AM reports the Bethel Planning Commission granted ALASKAbuds owner Nick Miller a conditional use permit last week, finding the application met the city’s land use requirements.
About eight people testified against the business at the commission meeting, citing concerns about how marijuana would affect the area’s youth and health.
The commission did raise concerns about parking and lighting at the store, giving Miller 18 months to comply with additional permit requirements.
Miller still needs final approval from the state Marijuana Control Board.
If the business gets approved next month, the Bethel City Council will have 60 days to protest the decision.
___
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org