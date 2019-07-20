BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The Bethel office of the state Division of Motor Vehicles has reopened after a two-month closure.

KYUK reports the office was closed while a new employee was found and trained.

The worker began Monday and found a line of people that stretched out the door.

The office also was closed last September following the transfer of a worker.

DMV Director Marla Thompson says the office reopened in early November after a new employee was hired and trained.

The latest closure occurred when that worker left the job.

The town, about 400 miles (644 kilometers) west of Anchorage, serves as a hub community for smaller villages.