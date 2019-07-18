BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Bend City Council has repealed a local plastic bag ban to allow the state’s ban to take over.

The Bend Bulletin reports that the idea to repeal the local law was floated last month as a way to eliminate confusion between the local law — which started July 1 — and the state law slated to begin in January.

With the repeal, voted on Wednesday, now in effect, local retailers will no longer be officially required to charge 10 cents for paper bags.

The City Council in December established an ordinance to ban plastic grocery bags in Bend after months of lobbying from a community group and middle school students.

The state law, signed by Gov. Kate Brown on June 20, dictates that all retail establishments will not be allowed to provide single-use plastic bags, but allows retailers to provide recycled paper bags, reusable heavy plastic bags, or reusable fabric bags for a charge of at least 5 cents per bag.