BEND, Ore. (AP) — Bend police officers shot a woman after a pursuit that began at the emergency department of a hospital, police said.

An officer at St. Charles Bend who happened to be at the hospital early Monday was flagged down by security officers, The Bulletin reported.

Danielle Bower, 29, was acting in an “erratic manner” and had blood on her and although officers tried to contact her, but she drove away in a Dodge Caravan over curbs, across landscaping and grass, police said.

Officers chased her on U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend until her van left the road and stopped. She was shot when officers tried to arrest her, police said.

Bower was taken to St. Charles Bend and was being treated for what police called serious injuries.

Three officers were put on leave while the shooting is investigated.

Oregon State Police is the lead investigating agency. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel will determine whether the officers on leave appropriately used deadly force on Bower.