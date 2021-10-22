BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend police officer is facing criminal charges after being accused of slamming a man’s head into the ground during an attempted arrest.

Bend Police Officer Kevin Uballez was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault and harassment, The Bulletin reported.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a news conference Friday that two other officers reported Uballez’s alleged conduct to supervisors.

“These officers put service to their community ahead of protection of a colleague,” Hummel said.

Uballez is a police dog handler hired by the department in 2014. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The alleged incident happened around 1 a.m. June 6 after someone called 911 to report an intoxicated man running down NW Skyliners Road. Uballez reported that the man, Caleb Hamlin initially refused to comply with orders.

Hamlin, a Colville resident staying in Bend as a construction worker, eventually knelt as instructed, Hummel said.

According to Hummel, Uballez approached Hamlin to take him into custody and “grabbed him from the back and slammed his upper body forward, resulting in Hamlin’s face violently striking the pavement. The force of this blow significantly injured Hamlin’s nose.”

Hamlin was treated by paramedics.

The case was investigated by Oregon State Police. Uballez’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 9.