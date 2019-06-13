BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old Bend man is presumed drowned after a canoe he was in with a friend tipped over in Wickiup Reservoir southwest of Bend.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the Davis arm of Wickiup Reservoir Thursday morning after receiving a drowning report.

The sheriff’s office says the two men were camping and went out in a canoe with a dog.

The sheriff’s office says the canoe overturned at about 2 a.m. and that a 24-year-old Bend man and the dog swam to shore. The other man remained missing Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s office says searchers found gear from the canoe on the lake floor and that a search will continue.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to have been a factor and that neither were wearing lifejackets.