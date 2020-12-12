BEND, Ore. (AP) — A central Oregon man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after spitting on a police officer and saying he was infected with COVID-19.

The Bulletin reports that 36-year-old Daniel Ray Stubblefield received the sentence Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to aggravated harassment and menacing. Three other cases against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Police on March 23 responded to a report that Stubblefield was intoxicated and assaulting another person. Stubblefield was taken into custody because he had two arrest warrants involving different cases.

Police say Stubblefield told an officer he had COVID-19, coughed loudly and repeatedly, and four times spat on the officer’s face. The officer later tested negative for COVID-19.

Stubblefield has struggled with mental health issues and alcohol, his attorney said.

Stubblefield said he was embarrassed by his run-ins with the law.

“Most of the time, I can’t even remember these things when I’m told what I’ve done,” he told Judge Alison Emerson. “I just wake up in jail. I’ve been trying very hard to beat this addiction. I’m sorry to all that I’ve hurt.”