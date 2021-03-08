MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — A Bend man currently being held at a regional jail in The Dalles has been indicted on two first-degree arson charges in a 2019 fire that heavily damaged a downtown Madras law office.

An official confirmed Monday to KTVZ that a sealed Jefferson County indictment was filed late last month charging Troy Patrick. He has been held since November at Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility in The Dalles since his arrest in Wasco County on burglary, theft, criminal trespass and other charges.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said Patrick was being held on a $200,000 warrant for the Madras charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Patrick has a lawyer.

The Jefferson County indictment has been sealed, at prosecutors’ request, saying in an order that its release “could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.”

District Attorney Steve Leriche would not comment Monday to the news outlet on the status of the case or what led to the charges.

The May 25, 2019 fire happened at the Law Offices of Glenn, Reeder and Gassner. Five months later, Madras police Detective Sergeant Steve Webb said investigators had developed potential suspects and were pursuing leads in the case.