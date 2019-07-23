BEND, Ore. (AP) — One of the most congested areas in Bend, Oregon, could see some traffic relief with a $60.4 million grant from the federal government.

The Bulletin reports the money, which was awarded Monday to the Oregon Department of Transportation, will help reroute U.S. Highway 97.

The grant will make a large dent in the department’s decadelong effort to make Bend’s northern corridor safer and freer of compounding traffic issues. The city of Bend, in conjunction with other agencies, applied and failed to get the grant money in 2018.