BEND, Ore. (AP) — Bend city councilors have agreed to discuss whether to impose a ban on feeding deer and elk that wander city streets.

KTVZ-TV reports councilor Chris Piper, who with councilor Bruce Abernethy proposed considering such a ban Wednesday, said the plans were brought to him and other councilors by neighborhood associations.

Piper says dozens of collisions involving vehicles and deer were reported in the city last year.

Piper says cities including Sunriver and Sisters have seen positive results from similar wildlife feeding regulations.

There is a current similar ban on feeding geese in Bend that can result in a $372 fine. While that ban is isolated to Mirror Pond, the potential deer and elk feeding ban would be citywide.

___

Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/