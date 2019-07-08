BEND, Ore. (AP) — A court filing outlining the sale of Central Oregon’s only daily newspaper shows that all employees of the Bend Bulletin and other publications must be fired before Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers takes control.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Rhode Island company plans to buy Western Communications’ Central Oregon publications for more than $2 million.

As a part of the sale agreement, Western Communications must terminate all employees at the Bend Bulletin, the Redmond Spokesman Weekly and other publications including the Go! Weekly entertainment tabloid and Bend Homes monthly.

The Rhode Island company could re-hire any employees at its discretion.

This comes after Western Communications filed for bankruptcy in 2011 and again in January. As of May, Western Communications owed roughly $30 million in debt.

A judge will review the purchase agreement later this month.

Western Communications didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.