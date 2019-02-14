BEND, Ore. (AP) — Bend’s affordable housing advisory committee wants to use $1 million in low-interest city loans to get more than 50 new affordable homes built and add more beds at a homeless shelter.

The Bulletin reports that on Wednesday, the committee discussed how to distribute the funds from the city’s affordable housing fee among five applicants. All five will get some money if the Bend City Council approves the committee’s recommendations later this year.

Housing Works, Central Oregon’s regional housing authority, would receive the largest sum. The agency requested $750,000 to buy land that will eventually house a three-story, 34-unit building to be rented to people making 50 percent or less of the area’s median income.