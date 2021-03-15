PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crews have setup fencing around a federal courthouse in downtown Portland on Sunday just days after removing the barriers following multiple protests and vandalism on and around the building, authorities said.

Federal officials told Oregon Public Broadcasting that the fencing was removed from the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on March 8 as a symbolic gesture to return the city to normalcy, KOIN-TV reported Monday.

However, the building was vandalized during demonstrations after the fencing was taken down last week.

During summer protests over racial injustice when the fencing was originally put in place, then-Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said the fences blocked a throughway and instituted daily fines until they were removed.

The Department of Homeland Security had been charged millions of dollars in fines from two city bureaus over the barriers but department officials said in October they had no intentions of paying.

The department said the financial penalties imposed by the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Bureau of Environmental Services were unlawful and cited the Supremacy Clause, which states that the federal constitution takes precedence over state laws, and even state constitutions.

The Oregonian reported that the Department of Justice has paid more than $1.5 million to repair damages to the courthouse.