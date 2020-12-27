JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A bald eagle that had been shot has survived with a broken leg and is being treated at a bird hospital in Alaska.

The eagle was rescued on Tuesday after Kathy Benner, the manager of the Juneau Raptor Center, received a report about an injured bird in a person’s yard in Juneau.

It is illegal to harm bald eagles under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 unless a permit from the Secretary of the Interior is provided. Violating the law can result in up to $100,000 in fines for individuals and $200,000 in fines for organizations along with up to a year in prison for a first offense. Repeat offenders can be charged with a felony and be given increased penalties.

A federal investigation has been launched as a result of the incident, Benner said.

The bird had been given pain medication before it was transported to the Alaska Raptor Center in Sitka, a bird hospital, the Juneau Empire reported.

“It’s sad,” Benner said. “This was a very healthy eagle. He was in really good shape for this point in the winter.”