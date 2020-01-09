JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — An avalanche trapped a delivery truck and closed a pass in western Wyoming.

The driver was alone in the truck and unhurt.

The slide on Teton Pass, on Wyoming Highway 22 near the Idaho line, happened around midday Thursday.

The avalanche was 150 feet (50 meters) wide and 2-3 feet (1 meter) deep, Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Stephanie Harsha said.

Over a foot (30 centimeters) of snow has fallen over parts of the Teton Range and the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for the area.

Teton Pass is a busy route for tourists and Idaho residents who work in Jackson Hole. Avalanches close the pass often.