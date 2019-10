GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Fire crews battled a blaze at an auto wrecking shop in Gresham, Oregon.

KGW reports that the one -story building was “fully involved,” Tuesday morning that crews are going into defensive mode “due to heavy fire conditions and hazards inside building.”

Power lines are affected, Gresham Fire said, and many cars inside the building are on fire. Crews are dealing with oil spills from the building in addition to the fire, and environmental services has been notified.