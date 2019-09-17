BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are working to identify human remains found north of Bend.

The Bulletin reports investigators believe the remains are that of a man.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, a person walking a dog discovered the remains near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Road and called 911.

Sgt. William Bailey says the sheriff’s office has not determined the identity of the person or the circumstances surrounding the death.

This is the second set of remains found near Bend in recent months. Curtis Fredrick Pagel was found July 28 on U.S. Forest Service land west of Sunriver. The sheriff’s office is investigating that case.