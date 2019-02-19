BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho say they are suspending the “missing person” search for a 32-year-old man who left his car to get help after getting stranded with a woman and their infant.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspension Tuesday night on its Facebook page as a winter storm hits the region.

Eric Rose and Francesca Watson were trying to go to Silver City with their 1-year-old last week, but they got stuck in deep snow. After about four or five days, Rose tried to walk out to get help, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Rose was last seen in a snow-covered area near Cow Creek and Trout Creek roads. Watson and the child were found safe in the vehicle and taken to Jordan Valley.

