CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Police in Corvallis, Oregon, are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ava Carey was last seen around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 when she left her home to go to a park. She never returned and multiple law enforcement agencies, volunteers and her family have been searching for her ever since.

“We are anxious and deeply concerned,” Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley said at a Friday news conferece.

Hurley said Carey takes medication that she did not have with her when she was last seen.

On Thursday, Corvallis police activated their Major Crimes Team to assist in the search and the department has been working with law enforcement agencies from Albany, Philomath, Benton and Linn counties as well as the Oregon State Police and the FBI.

“We have cast a very wide net,” Hurley said, noting that investigators do not believe Carey ran away from home.

Carey is described as a 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with greenish or hazel eyes and reddish or auburn dyed hair that is shoulder length, but shaved on one side. Police said she has a small tattoo on her lower calf and was carrying a longboard with a custom-painted design on the bottom the last time she was seen.