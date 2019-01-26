KAKE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who is thought to have lived in a home that burned down early Saturday.

KINY News of the North in Juneau reports that a home in the village of Kake was hit by fire about 5 a.m. KINY says firefighters put out the blaze in an hour, but the second floor had collapsed onto the ground floor, making the home inaccessible.

Kake Tribal President Joel Jackson tells KINY that authorities are searching for Loren Jackson Jr., who lives in the home.

“It’s a sad time right now,” Jackson said. “We’re hoping above hope that he turns up.”

Jackson tells KINY that the State Fire Marshal and Alaska State Troopers are investigating the blaze.

Kake is a village of about 500 people in the southeast part of the state.