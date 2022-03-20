TRAIL, Oregon (AP) — Authorities and volunteers searched Sunday for a missing Northern California man whose dog was found walking alone near a road in southern Oregon.

Tyler Evans’ dog Ali was spotted Wednesday near Trail, Oregon, a town about an hour north of the California border, SF Gate reported Sunday.

Evans, of California’s Sikskiyou County, went missing in early March and had been accompanied by the black and white dog, his mother, Donelle Hansen-Evans, said on Facebook.

“As parents, we are devastated beyond belief,” she wrote.

Sheriff’s officials in Jackson County, Oregon asked for the public’s help in determining how the dog ended up in the remote area.