PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people jumped out of their third-story window to escape a fire in Portland, Oregon, that officials are now calling “suspicious.”

KOIN reports the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Friday. Ten people were inside the residence when the fire broke out.

The two people who jumped out of their windows were taken to the hospital. One of them is in critical, but stable condition.

While the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, investigators are calling it “suspicious” as there were reports of people screaming and hearing explosions