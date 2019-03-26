CHALLIS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in central Idaho say the body of a man missing since late February has been found burned and buried in Custer County.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Charles McBride of Challis was last seen Feb. 25 when he was going to work. A missing person investigation was opened March 3, and both the sheriff’s office and the Idaho State Police received leads including some information that led them to the Morgan Creek drainage area.

The sheriff’s office says they unearthed McBride’s body, which had been burned, on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says McBride’s death is considered a homicide and law enforcement officials are interviewing several people of interest.