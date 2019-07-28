PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man who drowned in the Columbia River near Kelley Point Park.

Deputies say 22-year-old Carlos Lara-Escudero of Portland died Friday night.

KGW-television reports members of the River Patrol just after 10 p.m. received a report of a swimmer who went under in the river. They recovered Lara-Escudero’s body about an hour later.

An investigation into Lara-Escudero’s death continues.

Kelley Point Park is in North Portland at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia rivers and the Columbia Slough.