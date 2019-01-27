KAKE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a man died in a home that burned down in Kake.

KINY News of the North in Juneau reports that a home in the village of Kake caught fire early Saturday. KINY says firefighters put out the blaze in an hour, but the second floor had collapsed onto the ground floor, making the home inaccessible.

Authorities recovered the body of Loren Jackson Jr., who lived in the home, on Sunday.

Kake Tribal President Joel Jackson tells KINY that the State Fire Marshal and Alaska State Troopers are investigating.

Kake is a village of about 500 people in the southeast part of the state.