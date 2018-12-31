EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The son of a man who has been missing since late November says his father’s body has been found in a western Oregon lake.
The Register-Guard reports the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office were working to identify a body pulled from Sutton Lake on Sunday.
Jon Stapp wrote in a social media post that the body is that of 58-year-old Patrick Stapp.
The Florence man disappeared on Nov. 30 after his car went off a roadway and down an embankment near the lake.
Deputies who responded to the crash did not find Stapp in the car. A deputy spotted a man with a white dog walking near the water but he lost sight of him.
Authorities say the dog was later found alive.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com