SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been charged with a hate crime, assault and other charges after he allegedly attacked a Sikh who was working at a convenience store.
Andrew Ramsey, 24, of Salem targeted Harwinder Dodd because of Ramsey’s perception of the employee’s religion, according to a court document.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Ramsey had an attorney.
Police said Ramsey threw his shoe at Dodd, pushed him down and tried to steal his head covering on Monday. Bystanders pulled Ramsey off Dodd and held him until police arrived and arrested him.
The Sikh Coalition, the largest Sikh civil rights organization in America, said it is monitoring this case.
Hate crimes increased by 40 percent in Oregon from 2016 to 2017, according to the FBI.