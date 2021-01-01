PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police and fire officials are investigating a fire they believe was suspicious at a synagogue in Northwest Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release the fire happened at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at an educational building on the grounds of Congregation Beth Israel.

After the flames were extinguished, fire investigators determined the fire appeared to be intentionally set. Police say they have no information at this point that the blaze is related to anti-Semitic activity and are seeking help from the public in their investigation.