JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities said there was an “officer involved shooting” in downtown Fairbanks on Monday but have released little information about it.

The Alaska State Troopers in a statement said there was an “officer involved shooting” around 9:15 a.m. Monday that involved the Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Police Department.

The statement said there was “no active public safety threat.”

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation, which falls under the troopers, will investigate, the statement said. The troopers plan to release additional information later Monday, according to the statement.

The Fairbanks Police Department posted an identical statement on its Facebook page.