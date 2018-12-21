BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in southwestern Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Correction in a news release Thursday says 69-year-old Clifford Daniel Singer was found hanging in his cell on Saturday evening at the prison in Kuna.
Officials say Singer was transported to a Boise hospital where he died on Thursday.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
