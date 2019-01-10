JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who died after he was buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in northwest Wyoming.
Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr tells The Jackson Hole News & Guide that 29-year-old Cody Christopherson of Wisconsin died Wednesday following the avalanche on Mount Leidy near Togwotee Pass.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue says his manner of death is pending.
Carr says Christopherson’s ridings partners uncovered him in the snow and began CPR.
Investigators have not said what caused the avalanche. The Togwotee Pass snowpack is known to have weak layers.
An Iowa man died in a snowmobile-triggered avalanche in the same area in April 2018.
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com